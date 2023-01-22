Pedestrian struck, killed in Elkridge on Saturday, police say

BALTIMORE -- Howard County officers are investigating a collision that killed a female pedestrian in Elkridge on Saturday, according to authorities.

The pedestrian, a woman, was in the roadway of Washington Boulevard when she was struck by a Lexus GX 460 around 3:35 p.m., police said.

The Lexus was traveling south on Washington Boulevard just past Meadowridge Road when it hit the woman, according to authorities.

She was pronounced dead at the site of the collision, police said.

The driver of the Lexus was uninjured and remained at the scene of the crash, according to authorities.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation. So far, no charges have been filed against the driver, police said.

Investigators will identify the victim once their next of kin has been notified, according to authorities.

Part of Washington Boulevard was closed for approximately three hours following the deadly collision, police said.