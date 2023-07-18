Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Anne Arundel County, police say

BALTIMORE -- The Anne Arundel County Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run collision in which a pedestrian was killed, according to authorities.

The pedestrian's body was found along Routh 4 in Lothian, Maryland, on Monday night, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

A passerby noticed them lying in the roadway on the northbound side of Route 4 near Lower Pindell Road around 11 p.m., police said.

It is unclear how long the person was lying in the roadway before their body was discovered by the passerby, according to authorities.

Investigators believe that the person was walking in the travel lane when they were struck by the vehicle, police said.

Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department found the striking vehicle unoccupied, according to authorities.

They found the driver of the vehicle at a later time, police said.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department's Traffic Safety Section is investigating the deadly collision, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about the crash should contact investigators at 410-222-4700.