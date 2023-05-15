Pedestrian struck, killed by car in Northeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A man died after he was struck by a car as he tried to cross the street Sunday night in Northeast Baltimore, police said.
The pedestrian, identified as 55-year-old Kevin Mason Sr., was attempting to cross at the 5400 block of Perring Parkway around 11:30 p.m., police said.
Mason allegedly entered the intersection as oncoming traffic had a steady green light, and was hit by a car that remained on the scene.
The man was transported to an area hospital, where he died.
The crash remains under investigation.
