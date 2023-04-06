Pedestrian struck by car, killed on I-95 in Harford County, first responders say

BALTIMORE -- A 22-year-old man has died after they were struck by a car on I-95 Wednesday, according to the Maryland State Police.

The man was struck close to exit 77 in the southbound lanes of the interstate, according to the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a vehicle drove on the right shoulder of the interstate and struck Rajwinder Singh of Hicksville, New York, according to authorities.

Singh had been standing outside of his tractor-trailer on that shoulder of the interstate when he was struck by a 2017 Toyota Camry around 6 p.m., police said.

All of the southbound lanes were closed as a result of the collision, according to the fire company.

Bystanders initially gave the man CPR.

The other people involved in the collision refused medical treatment, police said.

The driver of the Toyota Camry, Abbas Zaheer, 19, of Roosevelt, New York, had three passengers in the car with him at the time of the collision, according to authorities.