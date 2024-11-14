Following 4 pedestrian deaths, Baltimore drivers urged to use caution

BALTIMORE -- Pedestrians and drivers in Baltimore County are urged to be cautious on the road, especially in the evening hours, after police reported four fatal pedestrian crashes within five days.

Baltimore County police said three of those four crashes happened during the early evening or morning hours. Officials did not specify the locations of each pedestrian-involved crash.

However, on November 8, officers responded to Owings Mills Boulevard and I-795 where a pedestrian was struck while trying to cross the road. The pedestrian, Brandon Coby, 24, was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

In another recent incident, a pedestrian, identified as 54-year-old David Prymerman died after a crash near Washington Boulevard and Rittenhouse Road, according to officers.

Baltimore County police recommend drivers and pedestrians take the following actions to reduce the risk of accidents:

Drivers are urged to:

Obey the posted speed limit and slow down at intersections

Be prepared to stop for pedestrians at marked and unmarked crosswalks

Avoid blocking crosswalks

Always remain alert behind the wheel

Avoid using handheld cell phones and texting while driving

Pedestrians are urged to:

Cross at intersections where signals are present and crosswalks are marked

Watch for approaching vehicles

Wear bright colors and reflective material

Carry a flashlight

Be careful crossing streets or entering crosswalks during the evening hours especially along busy streets with higher speed limits

Use sidewalks where available