Pedestrian killed in crash in Baltimore's Waverly neighborhood

By Rohan Mattu

BALTIMORE -- A man died after he was struck on a main street Thursday morning in Baltimore's Waverly neighborhood, police said. 

Officers responded around 7:30 a.m. to the 3400 block of Greenmount Avenue, where they found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries. 

The man was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died, police said. The driver of the striking car was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. 

The circumstances of the crash were not immediately clear. The crash remains under investigation.

First published on April 4, 2024 / 10:38 AM EDT

