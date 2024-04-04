Pedestrian killed in crash in Baltimore's Waverly neighborhood

BALTIMORE -- A man died after he was struck on a main street Thursday morning in Baltimore's Waverly neighborhood, police said.

Officers responded around 7:30 a.m. to the 3400 block of Greenmount Avenue, where they found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The man was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died, police said. The driver of the striking car was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances of the crash were not immediately clear. The crash remains under investigation.