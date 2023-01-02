Watch CBS News
Pedestrian killed during collision Baltimore County, Joppatowne firefighters say

BALTIMORE -- Volunteer firefighters in Joppatowne, Maryland, assisted with a deadly crash that killed a pedestrian on Sunday, according to the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company.

The pedestrian was struck by an automobile near the area where Pulaski Highway connects with Joppa Road, volunteer firefighters said.

Three other people were taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for their injuries.

It is unclear if those three people were inside a vehicle at the time of the deadly collision.

WJZ will continue to update this developing story.

First published on January 1, 2023 / 7:23 PM

