Pedestrian killed during collision Baltimore County, Joppatowne firefighters say
BALTIMORE -- Volunteer firefighters in Joppatowne, Maryland, assisted with a deadly crash that killed a pedestrian on Sunday, according to the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company.
The pedestrian was struck by an automobile near the area where Pulaski Highway connects with Joppa Road, volunteer firefighters said.
Three other people were taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for their injuries.
It is unclear if those three people were inside a vehicle at the time of the deadly collision.
WJZ will continue to update this developing story.
