Pearl Jam stopping in Baltimore on world tour
BALTIMORE -- Rock band Pearl Jam has announced its 12th studio album and a world tour that includes a stop in Baltimore this fall.
The Seattle-born band will play CFG Bank Arena on September 12 in support of the album "Dark Matter." Live Nation said the album was produced in just three weeks at Shangri-La Studios in Malibu, a storied studio owned by Rick Rubin.
Irish singer/songwriter Glen Hansard, frontman of rock band The Frames, is set to open for Pearl Jam in Baltimore.
Fans can register for a chance to buy tickets through Ticketmaster by Sunday, February 18 at 11:59 pm PT. Registration does not guarantee access to the sale, the distributor said.
