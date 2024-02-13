Pearl Jam stopping in Baltimore on world tour

Watch CBS News
By Rohan Mattu

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Rock band Pearl Jam has announced its 12th studio album and a world tour that includes a stop in Baltimore this fall. 

The Seattle-born band will play CFG Bank Arena on September 12 in support of the album "Dark Matter." Live Nation said the album was produced in just three weeks at Shangri-La Studios in Malibu, a storied studio owned by Rick Rubin. 

Irish singer/songwriter Glen Hansard, frontman of rock band The Frames, is set to open for Pearl Jam in Baltimore.  

Fans can register for a chance to buy tickets through Ticketmaster by Sunday, February 18 at 11:59 pm PT. Registration does not guarantee access to the sale, the distributor said. 

February 13, 2024

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

