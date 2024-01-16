Pava Marie LaPere Act would lengthen sentences for sex offenders

BALTIMORE -- City and state leaders gathered for a press conference Tuesday afternoon, to announce proposed legislation that aims to reduce leniency for sexual assault offenders.

Named in memory of slain Baltimore tech CEO Pava LaPere, the Pava Marie LaPere Act would eliminate diminutive credits for first-degree sex offenders - or make first-degree sex offenders ineligible to earn a reduced sentence through good behavior.

Pava LaPere was killed at her Mount Vernon apartment in September.

Jason Billingsley, the 32-year-old Baltimore man accused of LaPere's murder, also faces arson and rape charges stemming from separate crimes. Billingsley is a registered sex offender and a convicted felon.

Diminution credits accumulate monthly through good conduct, work tasks, education, and special projects or programs. They can be forfeited or restricted due to inmate misbehavior while incarcerated.

"A person who commits first degree rape should not be released before the conclusion of their sentence without the review and judgment of the parole commission," Delegate Elizabeth M. Embry said.

Under current law, inmates convicted of first or second-degree rape, a first or second-degree sexual offense against a victim under 16, or a repeated conviction of a third-degree sexual offense against a victim under 16 are ineligible for sentence reduction credits.

"It is apparent that our current system is deeply flawed when an individual with a criminal record that shows their propensity to threaten public safety can be released from prison early," Baltimore State's Attorney Ivan Bates said.

Family members of LaPere also attended the press conference. "While this is a tragic, horrific loss, which could have been avoided, Pava's vision and dreams are living on. We cannot allow the system that led to this injustice to continue," Frank LaPere, Pava's father, said.

Mayor Scott also commented, saying that while diminution credits are important for allowing inmates a chance for rehabilitation, they should not be a means of allowing those convicted of heinous crimes an opportunity for early release.

A draft version of the bill is available here.

