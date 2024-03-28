Past Orioles' opening day National Anthem singers relive experiences

BALTIMORE – The Morgan State University Choir performed the National Anthem ahead of the Orioles' 2024 opening day Thursday in front of more than 40,000 fans at Camden Yards.

"It's an awesome responsibility to sing the National Anthem. You must sing it with respect," Morgan State Choir Director Eric Conway said. "If there were any fears along the way, once we start singing, it's forgotten."

WJZ caught up with Morgan State's choir director and three other previous Opening Day Anthem performers for their thoughts on the performance and the honor attached to it.

"It's every singer's dream—every singer's dream—to perform in the capacity of a stadium," 2023 singer Parijta said. "It felt like I was meant to be there."

Maryland native Parijita, 19, is now a student at Berklee College of Music in Boston, and is about to release a new single next month.

The Morgan State Choir performed the Anthem in 2022, marking the 30th anniversary of Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

"I remember just looking out into the stadium—the most amazing view that I've seen ever," said Zadia, who sang the Star Spangled Banner in 2021. "It felt good to be surrounded by people again—and just like outside."

Baltimore City native Zadia is a recording artist, as well as a film director and producer.

"Just being a part of history in that way, I'm added in that number and I'm just grateful to be a part of that," Zadia said.

Siblings Ebban and Ephraim Dorsey performed a recorded version of the National Anthem in 2020 for the team's return to the field during the pandemic.

"It was cool," Ebban said of the recording of the performance at Fort McHenry. "They added like little tracks of the audience cheering, so it felt authentic."

The Dorseys are students at the Johns Hopkins Peabody Institute and play shows together across the city.

"Even then, I still felt the spirit and our intention to heal others when we were playing," Ephraim said.