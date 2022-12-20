Passenger aboard Baltimore-based cruise ship dies while at sea

BALTIMORE - A man died Monday on a cruise ship based out of Baltimore.

Carnival Cruises confirmed that the Carnival Legend cruise ship was in the Caribbean and was at sea when he died.

Cruise officials said that while there was a man overboard call, this was not an overboard incident.

"We are sad to share that we had an incident last night," Carnival Cruises said in a statement. "We are supporting the guest's family and others who witnessed the situation. With respect for the privacy of all involved, we will not say any more, but ask that you keep the family in your thoughts and prayers."

Officials have not said what his cause of death was.