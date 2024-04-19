Watch CBS News
Pasquantino, Melendez homer as Royals win 9-4 and stop Orioles' 4-game winning streak

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Vinnie Pasquantino and MJ Melendez homered to help the Kansas City Royals beat Baltimore 9-4 on Friday night and stop the Orioles' four-game winning streak.

Adley Rutschman hit his first career grand slam for the Orioles, a seventh-inning homer off Will Smith.

Dean Kremer (0-2) retired his first 11 batters before Pasquantino drove a 1-1 splitter into the right-field bullpen for his fourth homer.

MJ Melendez sparked a five-run sixth with an RBI single that ended an 0-for-23 slide. Michael Massey and Hunter Renfroe each had two-run hits for a 6-0 lead.

Maikel Garcia stopped an 0-for-26 slide with a leadoff single in the seventh and Melendez hit a three-run homer off Dillon Tate as Kansas City won its ninth straight home game.

Alec Marsh (3-0) escaped jams in the first and fourth innings, working around a pair of Rutschman singles. Marsh allowed three hits and two walks, striking out six in 5 2/3 scoreless innings.

Kremer allowed three runs, two hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Massey was 2 for 4 after recovering from lower back tightness that had sidelined him since spring training. Kansas City optioned infielder Nick Loftin to Triple-A Omaha.

UP NEXT

Orioles RHP Corbin Burnes (2-0, 2.28 ERA) opposes Royals LHP Cole Ragans (0-1, 1.93) on Saturday

First published on April 19, 2024 / 11:37 PM EDT

