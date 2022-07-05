Pasadena Woman, 63, Dies After Hit-And-Run Boating Crash On Magothy River

BALTIMORE (WJZ) -- A 63-year-old woman died in a hit-and-run boating crash on Sunday on the Magothy River, police said Tuesday.

Maryland Natural Resources Police officers responded at 10 p.m. to the river in Anne Arundel County for the crash.

Investigators believe a white center console vessel, about 25-feet-long, struck a Wellcraft boat at the Magothy River 6-knot entrance channel, and after hitting the boat, the white boat's operator fled the scene.

Both occupants of the boat struck, a man and woman, were injured in the crash, police said. The woman, identified as Laura Slattery, of Pasadena, died of her injuries.

Police are still looking for the striking vessel. Anyone with information on the boat or the people operating it are asked to call Natural Resources Police at 410-260-8888.