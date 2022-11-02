Maryland Weather: Partly cloudy, temps near 70 Wednesday

BALTIMORE -- The second of November feels more like a mild September day, with temperatures that could make some leave the jacket at home.

The Baltimore area will see highs near 70 Wednesday afternoon, with a mix of sun and clouds.

On a usual Wednesday morning this time of year, the day would start off around 40 degrees, but here were are starting at 57.

There's no rain in the forecast for the rest of the week.

Expect periods of clouds and sunshine through Friday with high temperatures in the 60s.

The lows at night will dip into the 40s and 50s.

The unusual weather pattern continues into the weekend. It will bring above-average temperatures to the region by the weekend.

Marylanders could see highs in the mid-70s next Saturday and Sunday if the current forecast holds true through the rest of this week without any drastic changes.