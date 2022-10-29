Parkville bakery celebrates its re-opening with world record for icing cupcakes

BALTIMORE -- A bakery in Parkville is hosting a celebration for its grand reopening at a new location. To mark the milestone, the bakery owner broke the world record for icing the most cupcakes in one minute.

Enchanted Cakes and Treats in Parkville cut the ribbon to welcome its grand reopening after a year and a half of construction and remodeling.

Those people who want to sink their teeth into something sweet don't have to look too far.

The bakery moved down the street. It offers 26 cupcake flavors, brownies, cake pops and 30 different flavors of milkshakes.

"Tastes like an orange creamsicle," Dana Truitt said. "Delicious."

It's a dream come true for the owner Carrie Shelley.

"Go big or go home," Shelley said. "Everything here I put all my heart and soul into it. It's got to be creative and it's got to be big."

The grand reopening is just the icing on the cake given that it landed on Shelley's birthday.

After a celebratory song, the crowd gathered to see her take on a challenge to overthrow "Cake Boss" and introduce the "Cake Queen."

Buddy Valastro held the world record by icing 36 cupcakes in one minute.

"Oh, I'm definitely going to beat it. Cake queen is swooping in."

Shelly beat his record and frosted 47 cupcakes.

After her victory, customers entered the glittery bakery and felt like they were transported to a different world.

"Oh. it's magical," Sandy Aumiller said. "The floor has sparkles. I love sparkles."

Truitt had a similar reaction.

"It looks adorable," Truitt said. "I love all the decor and you can see everything. And of course more ice cream."

The celebration wrapped up with raffle prizes to take home and plenty of new smiles.