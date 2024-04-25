Parishioners offer mixed feelings over Archdiocese of Baltimore's plan to consolidate churches

BALTIMORE - Hundreds of parishioners packed the cafeteria and auditorium at Archbishop Curley High School on Wednesday for a public comment session about a proposal to consolidate Catholic churches.

This could impact parishioners who attend worship and ministry sites in Baltimore City and some in the nearby county communities.

"What we have right now is not sustainable," Bishop Bruce Lewandowski said.

Representatives from impacted parishes gave feedback and constructive criticism to the Archdiocese of Baltimore, including how their lives would change and the consequences of closing the doors to their church.

Standing room only now.



This is a look inside the cafeteria + auditorium at Archbishop Curley High where a public comment session is being held about the proposal to consolidate dozens of Catholic parishes throughout the city & some nearby communities in Baltimore County @wjz pic.twitter.com/zlol1VnU6w — Cristina Mendez (@CrisMendezTV) April 25, 2024

The proposal calls for closing the doors to about 40 churches, consolidating from 61 to 21.

The Archdiocese of Baltimore states the plan to "revitalize" the church has been underway for the last two years and is not connected to its Chapter 11 Bankruptcy, which was filed ahead of a new law that went into effect last year, eliminating the statute of limitations in child sexual abuse claims.

Instead, the church cites the reason being low attendance, maintenance costs and unmet opportunities to better serve the community.

"The funds from that sale will follow the people to their parish," Bishop Lewandowski said. "There's a particular reason for that. We need that new parish to be a success.

Parishioners shared mixed feelings about the proposal.

Dave Dieter said he's been a member of Saint Anthony's of Padua for approximately 40-years, which could be on the chopping block.

"It's not about the buildings to me. It's about my faith. So, my faith is good no matter where I go," Dieter said.

Others, such as Alan Deiparine, said the Shrine of the Sacred Heart he attends is viewed as a beacon of hope for immigrants like himself.

"We are really sad and we are really fighting what we claim as our home for Filipino immigrants," Deiparine said. "Just give us a chance to be a standalone parish."

The Archdiocese of Baltimore states a final decision on the proposal is expected in June.

There are two additional listening sessions this month:

April 29 (in Spanish): Our Lady of Fatima, 6400 E. Pratt St., 7-9 p.m.

April 30: Cathedral of Mary Our Queen (new location), 5200 N. Charles St., 6:30-8:30 p.m.