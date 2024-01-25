Parents concerned after Cecil County School Board proposes drastic budget cuts

BALTIMORE -- The Cecil County School Board just unveiled a budget proposal that includes cuts to several key programs and the elimination of 150 teachers and staff.

The proposed cuts would eliminate a whole slew of programs ranging from academics like AP exams and gifted and talented programs to extracurriculars like band, chorus and sports.

WJZ spoke to parents who are outraged and are calling on county leaders to do something.

"We are now in a crisis and people are starting to see that," Cecil Solidarity President and parent Christine Givens said.

The proposed budget includes about $20 million worth of cuts.

One hundred fifty jobs, 113 of which are teaching positions, are on the chopping block. So are essential school programs, including:

All County Chorus, Band, and Strings

State Music Festival

Student AP Exams

CTE Certification Exams

Fair Hill Nature Center partnership

North Bay Outdoor Field Trips for 6th-Grade Students

Junior Varsity and Middle School Athletics

Gifted and Talented Programs

Secondary Media Programs

Student Support Centers

Secondary Twilight Program

"It definitely upsets me as a parent," parent Briana Dill said.

Brianna Dill has four kids in the district.

After she agreed to interview with us, she quickly gathered other concerned parents for a rally.

"Knowing that 113 are getting cut, and they have families," Dill said. "It's upsetting."

The budget shortfall is largely due to the fact that money given to the district during the pandemic is set to expire in September.

However, the President of the Cecil County teacher's union also tells us, the district isn't receiving enough money from the county to cover inflation.

"Historically, our county has always provided us money over maintenance of effort and for the last three years we've only been funded at that basic level," Cecil County Classroom Teachers Association President Lori Hrinko said.

The school board has to vote on a budget at the end of February. Then it gets sent to County Executive Danielle Hornberger so she can determine how much funding the district will get.

WJZ contacted Hornberger's office for comment.

We were told that since the county executive won't receive the budget until next month she cannot comment on it right now.

In the meantime, parents are now working with community grassroots organizations to fight for funding.

"These children are our future and if you do not provide them with adequate resources and adequate services and support, they're no longer going to be the best that they can be," Givens said.



