Parents charged in 2022 death of 17-year-old Montgomery County girl

BALTIMORE - The parents of a 17-year-old, who died in their care in 2022, have been charged with second-degree murder.

Dominique Moore, 45, and Cynthia Moore, 40, were both arrested on Wednesday.

Officers responded to a call on Quill Place in Montgomery Village on May 10, 2022.

The mother told officers that their daughter had Multiple Sclerosis and diabetes, and was recently diagnosed with COVID.

Cynthia Moore reported that the teen was having trouble breathing and collapsed. She also said her daughter had not seen a doctor in two years.

Montgomery County Fire Rescue responded and the girl was pronounced dead at the location.

According to police, the family had reportedly been living in squalor.

Because of the unsanitary living conditions, six minor children, ranging between the ages of 15 and 5-years-old, were removed from the home and placed in the care of Child Protective Services. Two children over the age of 18 also lived in the home, police said.

The body of the 17-year-old was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore, where an autopsy was conducted, and manner of death determined to be a homicide.