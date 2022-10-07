Parent charged with assault after incident with students at Mervo High School
BALTIMORE - A parent is facing charges for reportedly assaulting students at Mervo High School in Baltimore Thursday afternoon.
A student let her parent in an unauthorized door at the school after that student had issues with another student, Baltimore City Public Schools confirmed.
There was a physical altercation between the parent and students.
That parent, who has not been identified, was taken into custody on assault charges. The students have also been disciplined, according to school officials.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.