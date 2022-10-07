Watch CBS News
Parent charged with assault after incident with students at Mervo High School

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A parent is facing charges for reportedly assaulting students at Mervo High School in Baltimore Thursday afternoon.

A student let her parent in an unauthorized door at the school after that student had issues with another student, Baltimore City Public Schools confirmed.

There was a physical altercation between the parent and students.

That parent, who has not been identified, was taken into custody on assault charges. The students have also been disciplined, according to school officials.

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on October 7, 2022 / 12:44 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

