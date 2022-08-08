'Paint Out' held at Baltimore's Mount Vernon Place, paintings sold in September

BALTIMORE -- Dozens of artists captured the scenery of Mount Vernon and put it on display for a "paint out" on Sunday.

"I started painting in oil as a 12-year-old," artist Kathleen Kotarba said.

Now, she is capturing the magic of Mount Vernon on canvas.

"The Mount Vernon place has it all: the most gorgeous architecture in the city, the Washington monument, beautiful fountains," Kotarba said.

Kotarba is one of 30 artists who participated in the "paint out"—a day where the outdoors becomes the studio.

"It's all fair game," she said. If it's outdoors, it's all fair game."

From watercolors to oil painting, painters from the Mid-Atlantic Plein Air Painters Association put their creative process on full display for a day of free, family fun.

"It gives it an immediacy that sometimes artwork in the studio is lacking," artist Judith Profit said.

Profit said the painters will spend the next few weeks outdoors to capture the scenery of the history of the neighborhood.

During this time the painters will be free to "put their emotions and feelings of the day into the artwork in a way that may be lost if they take more time with it or do it in a more academic way," she said.

Each of their paintings will be available for purchase at an art show at the Garrett Jacobs Mansion in late September.