Pain at the Pump: Why Maryland motorists can expect to pay more for gasoline 4/19/2023

BALTIMORE -- The national average price of gasoline has continued to climb over the past month.

Last Wednesday, oil prices reached their highest level of 2023 at just over $83 per barrel.

Now, seasonal impacts are adding to that price pressure. The cost of gas in the Baltimore metro area has gone up to $3.60 per gallon.

WJZ talked to motorists who said they paid anywhere from $56 to $80 to fill up their gas tanks.

The national average price for a gallon of gas is up about 0.23 cents from last month, according to AAA.

Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said that prices have increased partly to demand—something that increases during the warmer months when people are prone to travel.

"That's also why gas prices were lower in the fall and in the winter," he said.

De Haan said that motorists will likely see a noticeable price increase over the next three to six weeks. Prices are projected to rise anywhere from 15 cents to 25 cents.

"As the areas of the Northeastern U.S.—including Maryland, Baltimore, D.C.—all of these metro areas are going to be transitioning to more expensive summer gasoline as required by the EPA, and that's going to bring with it a jump at the pump," he said.

The transition to summer gas typically ends by Memorial Day, De Han said. That means people can start expecting to see prices decline in the second half of the summer.

The lowest summer prices can typically be found around Labor Day, De Haan said. That's when it would be wiser to take a road trip.

Motorists might be able to save some money at the gas stations if they travel in late July and August, he said.

"Of course, if you go in August, there's always a chance that a hurricane could impact supply and that could push prices up," he said.