Owings Mills Olive Garden to close this summer

BALTIMORE -- An Olive Garden location in Owings Mills is set to close this Summer, WJZ has confirmed.

A restaurant spokesperson said the location is closing because the lease is up for renewal, and they chose not to renew.

The location is set to close June 14.

There are several other Olive Garden locations in the area, including in White Marsh, Hanover, Columbia and Laurel.

