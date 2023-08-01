Owings Mills man arrested for allegedly kicking in door, burglarizing Glen Burnie home

BALTIMORE -- A man has been arrested for allegedly kicking in a door and burglarizing a home in Glen Burnie on Monday, according to the Anne Arundel County Police.

County officers learned of the burglary around 9:30 p.m., police said.

They were sent to an apartment in the 300 block of Gatewater Court to investigate a report that someone had broken into the home wearing a ski mask and black sweatshirt, according to authorities.

Once there, they learned that the suspect, 28-year-old Corey Isaiah Abney of Owings Mills, Maryland, had fled the scene in a gray Infinity sedan, police said.

County officers found the suspect vehicle a short distance away and detained its occupants, according to authorities.

They found inside the vehicle evidence of the burglary along with suspected cocaine, a digital scale, clear Ziploc sandwich bags, $1200 in cash, and three cellular phones.