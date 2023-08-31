Owings Mills High School student found with BB gun on campus

BALTIMORE -- The principal of Owings Mills High School has alerted parents and guardians to a student who brought a BB gun to school on Thursday.

Principal Terri Moses said in an email that staff learned on Thursday morning a student was in possession of a weapon.

They were able to track down the student and confiscate the gun, which had live ammunition in it, Moses said in the email.

There was no interruption to the school day following the incident, according to Moses.

"As with this case, it is important for all of us—students and parents alike—to inform school staff or police any time you or your child sees, hears, or reads anything that is suspicious or that may pose a threat to the school or its students," Moses said. "We all have a role to play in ensuring that our school remains a safe and secure learning environment for our children."

Moses asked parents and guardians to speak to their children about how they shouldn't be bringing dangerous items and weapons onto school property.

"Students who are found to be in possession of a weapon will face serious school and legal consequences," Moses said in the email.