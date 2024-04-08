Owings Mills High School evacuated after student sprayed pepper spray during fight

BALTIMORE - Owings Mills High School was briefly evacuated Monday morning after a student sprayed pepper spray during a fight, school officials said.

The school was evacuated around 9:08 a.m. and everyone returned to the building around 9:30 a.m.

School officials wrote in a letter to families that two students were involved in a fight when one of the students "discharged pepper spray."

The students will receive "serious consequences," the school said.

"I ask that you speak with your child(ren) and remind them that fighting will not be tolerated at Owings Mills High School," the school said in the letter. "It is disruptive and dangerous, and we hold our students to high standards. Additionally, we want to remind our students and families that possession of pepper spray and other chemical irritants is prohibited."