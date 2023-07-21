Owings Mills cat tests positive for rabies, alarming health officials

BALTIMORE -- A cat found in the Owings Mills area tested positive for rabies on Wednesday, according to Baltimore County's Department of Health and Human Services.

The calico-type cat was found near Pegram Road—just a few blocks away from Reisterstown Road, according to county authorities.

Baltimore County Animal Services is advising anyone who may have been exposed to the cat to seek medical attention from a healthcare provider or visit a hospital emergency room, county authorities said.

Rabies can be transferred through bites, scratches or licks.

Baltimore County officials want residents to be aware of the dangers of feeding and handling stray animals or animals that are unknown to them.

Rabies prevention tips include:

Consider the risk of rabies and other diseases before taking in or interacting with any animal, especially if the home contains children, persons with certain illnesses, elderly, or other pets.

Since rabies remains uncontrolled in the wild, avoid contact with wildlife as well as stray or feral animals, especially if they appear to be sick. There is no risk-free contact with these animals with regard to physical injury, rabies and other diseases.

Do not provide food, water or shelter to wildlife or strays. If you feed your pets outdoors, do not leave food or water bowls out for extended periods, especially overnight.

Persons considering adopting stray or feral cats should speak with a veterinarian for guidance.

Keep rabies vaccinations up-to-date for all pets and do not allow your pets to roam freely.