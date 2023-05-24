Roads back open after fuel spill from overturned tanker truck in Northeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Roads are back open hours after a tanker truck crashed and spilled fuel along an overpass in Northeast Baltimore Wednesday afternoon.
Officials said the tanker, carrying hot tar, overturned on Southbound Moravia Road at I-895.
Traffic on Moravia Road is moving normally, and all detours are canceled.
No injuries are reported.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.