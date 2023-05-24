Watch CBS News
Roads back open after fuel spill from overturned tanker truck in Northeast Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Roads are back open hours after a tanker truck crashed and spilled fuel along an overpass in Northeast Baltimore Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said the tanker, carrying hot tar, overturned on Southbound Moravia Road at I-895.

Traffic on Moravia Road is moving normally, and all detours are canceled.

No injuries are reported.

