Over 80 critically ill children gather for day of relief at Baltimore's Inner Harbor

BALTIMORE -- More than 80 critically ill children and their families were treated to a day of relief and fun with families just like them at Baltimore's Inner Harbor on Monday.

The families received the special experience thanks to Casey Cares, which provides events they call "Caring Connections" to help families of critically ill children meet each other, share stories, and support each other - while also having fun.

Sable Cole says her son was diagnosed with cirrhosis of the liver at about 6 months old.

Sara Elkbil, another parent, said her son was diagnosed with stage three non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cancer.

Both families are cramming a lifetime of memories into just a few short years.

"It means the world actually seeing my kids, actually, everyone is smiling and having a great time. You kind of forget about reality for a second," Elkbil said.

After 24 years of existence, Casey Cares now helps families every 16 minutes. In this case, a silly and fun day hunting for treasure on the harbor provides the perfect support system for these families to lean on one another.

"Thank you and keep going because it goes a long way for people like us and families that go through things like we go through," Micah Johnson said.

You can support Casey Cares by signing up for their 15th annual 5K run and walk on Saturday morning, August 3rd, at the Maryland Zoo. For more information, you can head to caseycares.com/events.