Over 100 black bears killed in Maryland's 19th annual bear hunt

BALTIMORE -- Hunters killed 103 black bears during Maryland's 19th annual black bear hunt, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

The hunt was held the last week of October in Alleghany, Frederick, Garrett and Washington counties.

Among the bears killed, there were 41 males and 62 females, state authorities said.

Farmers with agricultural damage permits killed an additional 10 bears between Sept. 1 and Oct. 31, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

The number of bears killed this year is nearly double the amount hunters shot in 2021, state authorities said.

In 2021, hunters killed 54 bears.

State authorities suspect that bad weather and an abundance of natural food sources contributed to the hunting difficulties of 2021, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

Still, larger numbers of bears were killed in previous years. There's a five-year average of 116 bears hunted down during the black bear hunt, according to authorities.

Six fun facts about Maryland's 2022 black bear hunt:

103 black bears were harvested: 70 from Garrett County, 19 from Allegany County, 10 from Washington County, and 4 from Frederick County

The average harvested bear weighed 177 pounds

The heaviest bear weighed 427 pounds and was taken in Garrett County

67% of bears were taken on private land

4,775 hunters applied for a permit

950 permits were awarded