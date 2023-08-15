Outer Banks community 'devastated' by house fire that killed three Marylanders, including 13-year-old

BALTIMORE - A 13-year-old girl was among three Marylanders killed in a massive house fire while on vacation in the Outer Banks last week.

Investigators said a rental home went up in flames in Kill Devil Hills, killing Sienna Far, 13, from Silver Spring, and a married couple - Colleen Cohan, 64, and William Deeg, 68, both from Ashton.

Three others were treated in the burn unit in Norfolk, Virginia, including Farr's mother, 48-year-old Laura Volk and her 55-year-old boyfriend David Brewer, and sister, 16-year-old Sadie Farr.

"I can tell you that the cars in the driveway, the license plates were from Maryland," Kill Devil Hills spokesperson Rachel Tackett said.

The six Marylanders were staying at 1825 North Virginia Dare Trail when the house when into flames a massive around 2 a.m. Friday.

Firefighters said they arrived to find the house fully engulfed in flames.

Andrea Sullivan, who manages the Jolly Rogers Restaurant, just up the road from the house, said she was heartbroken to hear people enjoying a vacation lost their lives.

"I'm sad," Sullivan said. "I'm devastated, we all are. It's very emotional."

Locals who take pride in welcoming visitors to their hometown are saddened by the news.

"It's really sad," Sullivan said. "People come down here, we intertwine our lives with them, they get to enjoy what we get to see on a daily basis. When something like this happens, it's awful, it's awful. I can't even fathom."

The beach cottage was built in 1948 according to a spokeswoman for the Town of Kill Devil Hills, but was still required to have working smoke detectors.

That aspect, as well as the cause of the fire, remains under investigation.