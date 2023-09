BALTIMORE -- Due to extreme heat, all outdoor Baltimore County Public Schools athletic games and practices will be cancelled on Tuesday, September 5, BCPS announced in a social media post.

Teams are encouraged to practice indoors when applicable.

ALERT: Due to the extreme heat forecasted for Sept. 5, all outdoor BCPS athletic games and practices will be cancelled on 9/5. All indoor games, matches, & practices may proceed as scheduled for 9/5. All teams are encouraged to practice indoors when applicable. — Baltimore County Public Schools (@BaltCoPS) September 4, 2023