O's to celebrate 30th anniversary of Oriole Park with 'I Love the 90s' concert series Saturday

BALTIMORE -- The Orioles are in town playing the Pittsburgh Pirates and we're talking about the '90s, but not the weather.

On Saturday, fans can stick around after the game for some live music from Baltimore's own Dru Hill and Smash Mouth as the Birdland Summer Music Series continues with "I Love the 90s."

"We can't wait to come and give that Charm City love right back to the city that constantly gives it to us," said Sisqó of Dru Hill.

And here's a fun fact you might not know: Sisqó worked at Oriole Park up until Dru Hill signed as a group, doing tasks like handing out bats on bat day.

"And now we're gonna be singing the hits, knocking out of the park," he said.

During the game, DJ Spinderella from the iconic group Salt-N-Pepa will be the celebrity guest DJ. It's all part of the ongoing celebration of the ballpark's 30th anniversary.

"It's going to be a huge crowd on Saturday, just trying to celebrate everything that Camden Yards has meant to our fans," said Jennifer Grondahl, senior vice president of community development and communications for the Orioles.

Baseball, music and a lot of nostalgia.