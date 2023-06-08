Orioles' weekend home series still on, but team monitoring air quality conditions

BALTIMORE - The Orioles' weekend home games against the Kansas City Royals remains on, for now, despite unhealthy air quality across the region.

A spokesperson with the Orioles told WJZ they "hope to play all games as scheduled this weekend."

The team is monitoring the air quality conditions with Major League Baseball.

The region is under an air quality alert until midnight Thursday because of hundreds of wildfires in Canada.

MLB had to postpone games in New York, Philadelphia and Washington D.C.

The Orioles (37-24) start their series against Kansas City at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Camden Yards. Tyler Wells is the scheduled starting pitcher for Baltimore.