Orioles unveil Countdown to Opening Day events series

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles have announced their "Countdown to Opening Day" events series leading up to the start of the Major League Baseball season.

March 16, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. | Prospective Birdland Members Day



Fans can visit Oriole Park to learn about membership options for the 2024 season. Those who purchase a membership or suite package will have the opportunity to go on the field and visit the Orioles clubhouse.

March 21, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. | Oriole Bird and Mr. Splash Meet and Greet

Enjoy a meet and greet with the Oriole Bird and Mr. Splash at Bel Air Sports Cards, offering an opportunity for photos without the need for a ticket.

March 23, 5:30 p.m. - End of Game | Spring Training Watch Party

Fans can join former Orioles All-Star Brad Brach, along with the Oriole Bird and Mr. Splash as they watch the O's take on the Toronto Blue Jay's at 6:05 p.m. The event will take place at Checkerspot Brewing Company, and will include Orioles giveaways and baseball BINGO.

March 26, 6:00 p.m. | Opening Day Workout and Rally at Oriole Park



The final event before Opening Day offers fans a chance to see the 2024 Orioles team and hear from Executive Vice President, General Manager, Mike Elias, and Manager Brandon Hyde before the O's take the field. Free parking and access to merchandise and concessions will be available. To attend, fans must claim a free ticket here.

The Opening Day game will take place on March 28 at Camden Yards, with the Orioles hosting the Los Angeles Angels. The game begins at 3:05 p.m.

You can read more about the Orioles Countdown to Opening Day, events on the Orioles website.