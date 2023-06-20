Orioles to play Rays in 2-game series

Baltimore Orioles (44-27, second in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (51-24, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (2-3, 3.90 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Rays: Tyler Glasnow (2-0, 3.43 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -184, Orioles +156; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays host the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday to start a two-game series.

Tampa Bay has gone 31-7 at home and 51-24 overall. The Rays have the third-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .337.

Baltimore has a 22-14 record in road games and a 44-27 record overall. The Orioles are 17-6 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams match up Tuesday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yandy Diaz leads the Rays with a .302 batting average, and has 15 doubles, 12 home runs, 32 walks and 36 RBI. Luke Raley is 12-for-37 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 5-5, .259 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Orioles: 7-3, .302 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Josh Fleming: 60-Day IL (elbow), Calvin Faucher: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (leg), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Gunnar Henderson: day-to-day (illness), James McCann: 10-Day IL (ankle), Austin Voth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Mountcastle: 10-Day IL (vertigo), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cedric Mullins: 10-Day IL (groin), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)