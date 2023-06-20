Watch CBS News
Sports

Orioles to play Rays in 2-game series

/ AP

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

Baltimore Orioles (44-27, second in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (51-24, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (2-3, 3.90 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Rays: Tyler Glasnow (2-0, 3.43 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -184, Orioles +156; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays host the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday to start a two-game series.

Tampa Bay has gone 31-7 at home and 51-24 overall. The Rays have the third-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .337.

Baltimore has a 22-14 record in road games and a 44-27 record overall. The Orioles are 17-6 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams match up Tuesday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yandy Diaz leads the Rays with a .302 batting average, and has 15 doubles, 12 home runs, 32 walks and 36 RBI. Luke Raley is 12-for-37 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 5-5, .259 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Orioles: 7-3, .302 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Josh Fleming: 60-Day IL (elbow), Calvin Faucher: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (leg), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Gunnar Henderson: day-to-day (illness), James McCann: 10-Day IL (ankle), Austin Voth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Mountcastle: 10-Day IL (vertigo), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cedric Mullins: 10-Day IL (groin), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

First published on June 20, 2023 / 10:59 AM

© 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.