Orioles to hold events, festivities ahead of Opening Day

BALTIMORE -- The Orioles are counting down to Opening Day with some fun events for fans.

Next Thursday, the team is hosting an Opening Day watch party at Magerk's Pub & Grill in Federal Hill at 2 p.m.

Fans can watch the O's take on the Red Sox in Boston.

Former Orioles players Dave Johnson and Joe Orsulak will be there, along with the OrioleBird.

Then, on April 5, fans can join the Orioles for a "home opener eve" happy hour at Hightopps Backstage Grille in Timonium, Maryland.

Oriole Legends Mike Bordick and Al Bumbry will be guest bartending and signing autographs.

List of Events:

March 29 at 7:30 a.m.

The Oriole Bird will greet 450 Brooklyn Park Elementary students as they enter school in the morning. The Bird will give high-fives, take pictures with the students, and hand out Orioles T-shirts.

March 30 at 2 p.m.

Orioles fans can celebrate the start of the 2023 regular season at the Opening Day Watch Party at MaGerk's Pub & Grill in Federal Hill. The O's will take on the Red Sox at 2:10 p.m. at Fenway Park. Fans can meet former Orioles. There will be games and prizes during commercial breaks, and Orioles giveaways. Additionally, fans in attendance can enter for a chance to win tickets to the Orioles' Home Opener against the New York Yankees on April 6.

April 2 through April 8

Charm City Trivia will be held at various places. Winning teams of Charm City Trivia will receive ticket vouchers to a future Orioles game in 2023. To find one of their 120 different game locations, visit CharmCityTrivia.com.

April 5 at 4 p.m.

Orioles fans can get ready to welcome the team back to Baltimore at the Home Opener Eve Happy Hour at Hightopps Backstage Grille in Timonium, Maryland.