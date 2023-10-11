Orioles superfan collects treasure trove of O's cards and memorabilia

BALTIMORE -- Dan McKee has spent a lifetime collecting thousands of Orioles baseball cards and memorabilia.

"I pull a binder out every day or every night and go through it," McKee said, referring to his vast collection of Orioles baseball cards, some of which date back to the late 19th century.

"You can see I have an 1889 Baltimore schedule," McKee added.

The origins of his expansive collection are deeply personal. McKee's love for baseball and the Orioles is intertwined with memories of his father.

"The 1970 world series I remember the most. I was 8 years old and all I remember is dad grabbing me around my waist and holding me up when Brooks Robinson was diving to make that great play for the win in the 5th game," McKee said.

McKee said he and his dad would hunt for cards to complete their sets. They weren't worth much back then, but their value grew over time, along with McKee's collection.

While some items in his collection have gone for more than six digits, the sentimental value of many pieces is beyond measure.

The Orioles' recent success has evoked a flurry of emotions for him. Reflecting on it, he said, "It's a great rush...and I'm sorry my dad's not here. I'm tearing up a little bit, but he really loved them," McKee said.

While some pieces in his collection have fetched prices in the six-digit range, to McKee, the sentimental value they hold is priceless.