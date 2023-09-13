Orioles square off against the Cardinals in series rubber match

St. Louis Cardinals (64-81, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (91-53, first in the AL East)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Drew Rom (0-2, 7.79 ERA, 2.02 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Orioles: Kyle Gibson (14-8, 5.12 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 140 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -173, Cardinals +147; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles and St. Louis Cardinals play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Baltimore is 43-27 at home and 91-53 overall. The Orioles have the fifth-best team batting average in MLB play at .259.

St. Louis has a 64-81 record overall and a 33-41 record on the road. The Cardinals are 39-14 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gunnar Henderson has 26 doubles, seven triples and 25 home runs for the Orioles. Cedric Mullins is 9-for-35 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Lars Nootbaar has 22 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 43 RBI for the Cardinals. Willson Contreras is 14-for-37 with a double and six home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 8-2, .314 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Cardinals: 6-4, .251 batting average, 6.00 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Felix Bautista: 15-Day IL (arm), Keegan Akin: 60-Day IL (back), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Nolan Gorman: day-to-day (hamstring), Willson Contreras: day-to-day (hand), JoJo Romero: 15-Day IL (knee), Guillermo Zuniga: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brendan Donovan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (lat), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (oblique), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

