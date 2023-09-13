Watch CBS News
Local News

Orioles square off against the Cardinals in series rubber match

/ AP

Wednesday afternoon's top news stories (9/13/2023)
Wednesday afternoon's top news stories (9/13/2023) 02:10

St. Louis Cardinals (64-81, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (91-53, first in the AL East)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Drew Rom (0-2, 7.79 ERA, 2.02 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Orioles: Kyle Gibson (14-8, 5.12 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 140 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -173, Cardinals +147; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles and St. Louis Cardinals play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Baltimore is 43-27 at home and 91-53 overall. The Orioles have the fifth-best team batting average in MLB play at .259.

St. Louis has a 64-81 record overall and a 33-41 record on the road. The Cardinals are 39-14 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gunnar Henderson has 26 doubles, seven triples and 25 home runs for the Orioles. Cedric Mullins is 9-for-35 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Lars Nootbaar has 22 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 43 RBI for the Cardinals. Willson Contreras is 14-for-37 with a double and six home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 8-2, .314 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Cardinals: 6-4, .251 batting average, 6.00 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Felix Bautista: 15-Day IL (arm), Keegan Akin: 60-Day IL (back), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Nolan Gorman: day-to-day (hamstring), Willson Contreras: day-to-day (hand), JoJo Romero: 15-Day IL (knee), Guillermo Zuniga: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brendan Donovan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (lat), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (oblique), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

First published on September 13, 2023 / 4:33 PM

© 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.