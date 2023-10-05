Orioles square off against Texas Rangers at Camden Yards, first game of ALDS

Orioles square off against Texas Rangers at Camden Yards, first game of ALDS

Orioles square off against Texas Rangers at Camden Yards, first game of ALDS

BALTIMORE -- The Orioles will take on the Texas Rangers in the best-of-five division series. Game one will take place at Camden Yards on Saturday.

The stage is set for the grand occasion. There are post-season logos and signs indicating that it's October Baseball season in Baltimore.

This is the first time that there will be a playoff game at Camden Yards within the past nine years. Before that, the O's hosted Detroit and Kansas City.

This year, the Texas Rangers have the honor of meeting the Orioles on Baltimore's home turf.

The team has been resting for the past few days. Now, team members are focused on playing against Texas.

"Now that we know we are playing Texas, I can go back to the archives of those games and get an idea about what some of the guys on their side are doing pitching-wise for our offense," Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins said. "You know, we're having those meetings as well. It's 'just a matter of doing our research and taking it to the game and executing it.

Orioles second baseman Adam Frazier said he and his teammates would stay focused on playing the game the right way.

"You will face some of the same arms. So, you will have that in the back of your mind: You know, they're a little bit different team than they were back then, and so are we in a lot of ways," Frazier said.

The O's and Rangers will play against each other on Saturday. The first pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Game two will take place at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Manager Brandon Hyde will announce his pitching rotation for the series during a press conference on Friday afternoon. Hyde will also announce the roster for the American League Division Series at the conference.