Orioles shut down by Rich Hill in 3-1 loss to Red Sox

BOSTON (AP) — Anthony Santander and the Baltimore Orioles were shut down by Rich Hill and three relievers in a 3-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night, hurting their chances of rallying in the AL wild-card race.

Robinson Chirinos accounted for Baltimore's only run with his fourth homer in the eighth inning. The Orioles (80-75) lost for the fourth time in five games. They were 3 1/2 back of Seattle for the third AL wild card heading into the day.

Santander went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts one night after he homered from both sides of the plate in Baltimore's 13-9 loss at Fenway Park. The slugger went 8 for 20 with six homers and nine RBIs in his previous four games.

Hill (8-7) struck out nine while pitching six innings of five-hit ball. The 42-year-old left-hander also tossed five scoreless innings in a 1-0 victory at Baltimore on Sept. 11.

Hill became the 21st pitcher in major league history to make at least 25 starts in a season at the age of 42 or older. Bartolo Colon and R.A. Dickey in 2017 were the last players to accomplish the feat, and Jamie Moyer in 2009 was the last lefty to do it.

(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)