Orioles showcase new 'Homer Hose' celebration

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Orioles have a new celebration when they hit home runs.

Last year, it was the "Home Run Chain." This year, it is the "Homer Hose."

The Orioles showcased the celebration in their win Monday over Oakland when they hit three round trippers.

Come for the home run, stay for the celly. pic.twitter.com/WVtTCQYzRy — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) April 10, 2023

The new celebration is a water-themed celebration akin to drinking out of a water hose when they were kids.

Pitcher Cole Irvin came up with the idea and explained the genesis of the "Homer Hose" celebration.

"We like to have fun in the dugout, dugout participation is high right now," Irvin said. "When we were kids, we drank out of a hose when we were playing ball in the street and having fun as kids. That's where the inspiration came from on my end. I'm definitely not out there promoting binge drinking or anything like that. It's primarily from a kid-like mentality of drinking out of the hose when we were kids and having fun playing the game the right way with our friends, and that's what it is."

Manager Brandon Hyde had no comment on the celebration other than hoping his team continues to hit home runs.

It remains to be seen if the "Homer Hose" will last or if the "Home Run Chain" will make a comeback.