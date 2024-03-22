Orioles Send Jackson Holliday To Minor League Camp

BALTIMORE--The Orioles have made some major moves ahead of Opening Day next Thursday.

The team has reassigned former first-round pick Jackson Holliday to their minor league camp meaning he will not be on the opening day roster.

There had been much speculation about whether the talented 20-year-old infielder would make the big league club.

The Orioles also made additional moves, reassigning Coby Mayo, Connor Norby, Albert Suárez to their minor league camp. Outfielders Heston Kjerstad and Kyle Stowers were optioned to their minor league camp.

The Orioles open the 2024 season Thursday, March 28th at Camden Yards against the Los Angeles Angels at 3:05p.m.