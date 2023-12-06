Orioles reportedly agree to deal with All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Orioles have reportedly agreed to terms with All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel.

Ken Rosenthal, of the Athletic, reports the deal is one year for $13 million.

Craig Kimbrel deal with Orioles is done, per source. He has passed his physical. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 6, 2023

Kimbrel will fill a role in the back of the Orioles' bullpen. Closer Felix Bautista will miss the 2024 season after he underwent Tommy John Surgery.

Kimbrel was an All-Star with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2023. He posted am 8-6 record with a 3.26 ERA and 23 saves.

The nine-time MLB All-Star has 417 career saves.