Orioles relying on new ace Corbin Burnes to get team to next level: 'He's a No. 1 starter'

Expected new Baltimore Orioles owner David Rubenstein shares more details of potential purchase

Expected new Baltimore Orioles owner David Rubenstein shares more details of potential purchase

Expected new Baltimore Orioles owner David Rubenstein shares more details of potential purchase

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Orioles rise from the depths of their rebuild was fueled primarily by star position players who were drafted into the organization, namely catcher Adley Rutschman and infielder Gunnar Henderson.

However, it was improved pitching that pushed them to the heights they reached last year, winning 101 games and the American League East title.

The O's have brought in a legit ace pitcher -- Corbin Burnes - to bolster the starting rotation.

"Anything you can say, he does it for us," Orioles General Manager Mike Elias said. "He has postseason experience. He throws innings. He is a No. 1 starter. He changes the whole complexion of our team. I want him to get comfortable here."

Burnes is a three-time MLB All-Star. He was acquired from Milwaukee on February 1.

Last season, Burnes, who won the 2021 NL Cy Young Award, posted a 3.39 ERA with a 10-8 record.

"Somebody with his kind of stuff and what he can do for you in the rotation, it's going to be really helpful," Orioles Manager Brandon Hyde said. "Let's wait and see, but if he pitches like he has the last three or four years, we will be in good shape."

Orioles' position players join in for the first full squad workout next week.