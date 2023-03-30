Orioles releases 2023 Opening Day Roster
BALTIMORE — The Orioles announced their 2023 Opening Day roster Thursday morning.
Today, the Orioles are in Boston for a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox. WJZ will have live coverage of the Orioles home opener when the team returns to Camden Yards next Thursday, March 6.
Right-Handed Pitchers:
Bryan Baker
Mike Baumann
Félix Bautista
Kyle Bradish
Kyle Gibson
Logan Gillaspie
Dean Kremer
Austin Voth
Tyler Wells
Left-Handed Pitchers:
Keegan Akin
Danny Coulombe
Cole Irvin
Cionel Pérez
Catchers:
Anthony Bemboom
Adley Rutschman
Infielders:
Adam Frazier
Gunnar Henderson
Jorge Mateo
Ryan Mountcastle
Ramón Urías
Terrin Vavra
Outfielders:
Austin Hays
Ryan McKenna
Cedric Mullins
Anthony Santander
Kyle Stowers
