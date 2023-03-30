Orioles releases 2023 Opening Day Roster

BALTIMORE — The Orioles announced their 2023 Opening Day roster Thursday morning.

Today, the Orioles are in Boston for a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox. WJZ will have live coverage of the Orioles home opener when the team returns to Camden Yards next Thursday, March 6.

Right-Handed Pitchers:

Bryan Baker

Mike Baumann

Félix Bautista

Kyle Bradish

Kyle Gibson

Logan Gillaspie

Dean Kremer

Austin Voth

Tyler Wells

Left-Handed Pitchers:



Keegan Akin

Danny Coulombe

Cole Irvin

Cionel Pérez

Catchers:



Anthony Bemboom

Adley Rutschman

Infielders:



Adam Frazier

Gunnar Henderson

Jorge Mateo

Ryan Mountcastle

Ramón Urías

Terrin Vavra

Outfielders:

Austin Hays

Ryan McKenna

Cedric Mullins

Anthony Santander

Kyle Stowers