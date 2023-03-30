Watch CBS News
Orioles releases 2023 Opening Day Roster

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE — The Orioles announced their 2023 Opening Day roster Thursday morning.  

Today, the Orioles are in Boston for a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox.  WJZ will have live coverage of the Orioles home opener when the team returns to Camden Yards next Thursday, March 6.  

Right-Handed Pitchers:

Bryan Baker
Mike Baumann
Félix Bautista
Kyle Bradish
Kyle Gibson
Logan Gillaspie
Dean Kremer
Austin Voth
Tyler Wells

Left-Handed Pitchers:

Keegan Akin
Danny Coulombe
Cole Irvin
Cionel Pérez

Catchers:

Anthony Bemboom
Adley Rutschman

Infielders:

Adam Frazier
Gunnar Henderson
Jorge Mateo
Ryan Mountcastle
Ramón Urías
Terrin Vavra

Outfielders:

Austin Hays
Ryan McKenna
Cedric Mullins
Anthony Santander
Kyle Stowers 

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on March 30, 2023 / 10:40 AM

