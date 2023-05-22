Watch CBS News
Orioles release 'City Connect' uniforms to celebrate Baltimore City's heritage

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles announced Monday, the release of the Baltimore City Connect uniforms, designed with Baltimore's heritage in mind. 

Each element of the uniform represents a unique piece of Baltimore City. 

The multi-colored pattern incorporated on the collar and on the inside of the sleeves represents the diverse collection of art and culture found within the city.  It's a contrast to the grey exterior, representing the surface-view that many have of Baltimore, according to the Orioles.  

"The grayscale exterior represents the surface level view people have of the city.  Look deeper, and you'll find the colorful interior, inspired by Baltimore's arts culture that highlights the vibrancy of the City", the Orioles said.  "From the outside it looks all black and white.  But there's always more to our story.  In art, black doesn't exist without color."

The jersey features the slogan, "You Can't Clip These Wings", a phrase that comes from Baltimore based poet and author Kondwani Fidel.  The Orioles said the phrase serves as a token of hope.  "You can't Clip These Wings will ignite hope inside of you; forever reminding you that through calm waters or high winds, you will reach the shore.  It reminds you why you started the journey in the first place, and what you endured to get here" 

 The team will debut the new look on the field Friday, May 22.  

First published on May 22, 2023 / 12:22 PM

