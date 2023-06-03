Watch CBS News
Orioles recall Zimmermann ahead of series with Giants

BALTIMORE -- The Orioles made a roster move prior to Friday night's game in San Francisco with the Giants.

The team placed relief pitcher Mychal Givens on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation.

Former Loyola High School standout Bruce Zimmermann was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk to take Givens' spot on the roster.

The left-handed pitcher has made nine starts this season for the Tides.

Zimmermann has been with the Orioles for part of the last three seasons.

