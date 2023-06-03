Orioles recall Zimmermann ahead of series with Giants
BALTIMORE -- The Orioles made a roster move prior to Friday night's game in San Francisco with the Giants.
The team placed relief pitcher Mychal Givens on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation.
Former Loyola High School standout Bruce Zimmermann was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk to take Givens' spot on the roster.
The left-handed pitcher has made nine starts this season for the Tides.
Zimmermann has been with the Orioles for part of the last three seasons.
