Orioles prospect from 2022 suspended following positive drug test

AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Free agent pitcher Welington Santana was suspended for 56 games on Thursday by Major League Baseball following a positive test under the minor league drug program, a day after he was released by the Chicago Cubs.

Santana tested positive for the anabolic steroid Stanozolol, MLB said.

A 22-year-old right-hander, Santana signed a minor league contract with the Cubs on June 4 and went 0-1 with a 7.00 ERA over nine innings in seven games with the Dominican Summer League Cubs.

He spent last year with the Baltimore Orioles DSL Black team, going 0-2 with a 5.09 ERA and one save in 12 relief appearances.

Ten players have been disciplined under the minor league program this year.

July 6, 2023

