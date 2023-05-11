Orioles' pitchers Irvin, Gibson deliver bikes to Baltimore elementary students through 'All Kids Bike' program

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Orioles pitchers visited a Baltimore elementary school Thursday to deliver bicycles to kindergartners through the All Kids Bike program.

Cole Irvin and his wife Kristen Beat, a sports reporter for Fox Sports 1 and NBC Sports, launched the All Kids Bike Kindergarten PE Program at Federal Hill Preparatory School.

Kyle Gibson visited Federal Hill Preparatory School to surprise kindergartners with bikes from @Swirvin_irvin19 and @AllKidsBike! pic.twitter.com/Y7YcDopJPh — Orioles Community (@OsCommunity) May 11, 2023

Pitcher Kyle Gibson helped Irvin deliver the bikes to the children.

All Kids Bike, a nonprofit organization with the mission to teach every child in America how to ride a bike in kindergarten PE class, launched its program in Baltimore with the support of the Baltimore Orioles.

The event at Federal Hill Preparatory Academy included a surprise bike reveal, introduction of the Learn-To-Ride Program to students and a presentation from school staff and donor representatives, including Baltimore Orioles mascot, The Oriole Bird.

Irvin and Beat delivered the All Kids Bike Kindergarten PE Program as an effort to make school fun and give back to their community, according to a release.

"We are incredibly grateful for the support of Kristen Beat and Cole Irvin, as well as the Baltimore Orioles, in helping us bring this program to children in Baltimore," said Lisa Weyer, Executive Director with All Kids Bike. "Of the 42 elementary schools in Baltimore City Public Schools, Federal Hill will be the second one to run the All Kids Bike program."

According to data from the Baltimore City Public Schools, more than 60 percent of students within the district are low income.

The All Kids Bike program aims to provide an opportunity for students who may otherwise not have the resources to learn how to ride a bike at home by providing the kindergarten learn-to-ride bike program in a school setting," officials said.

Baltimore Orioles players and staff participated in the event by building the bikes that were later revealed to the students.

For more information on All Kids Bike and its mission, visit www.allkidsbike.org.