BALTIMORE -- Jackson Holliday, rookie infielder for the Baltimore Orioles, has been optioned to Triple A-Norfolk, the Orioles announced today.

Holliday, the number one pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, is currently 2-for-34 from the plate after 10 games in his debut season with the Orioles.

His spot will be taken by outfielder Ryan McKenna. David Bañuelos, catcher, was designated for assignment, the MLB announced.

Stay with WJZ as we learn more.